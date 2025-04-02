Left Menu

Moldova's Democracy Under Siege: Russian Vote-Buying Allegations

Moldova faces allegations of Russian interference in its 2022 presidential election and EU referendum with claims of 200 million euros spent on vote-buying. Britain has sanctioned Evrazia, linked to this effort. Moldova accuses Moscow while gearing up for parliamentary elections under scrutiny of pro-European policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chisinau | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:27 IST
  • Moldova

Moldova's political stability is under scrutiny as Prime Minister Dorin Recean claims Russian agents spent approximately 200 million euros to influence last year's presidential election and EU referendum. The sum represents nearly 1% of Moldova's GDP, heightening the concern of undue foreign influence.

On the day these allegations emerged, the United Kingdom sanctioned the pro-Russian non-governmental organization Evrazia, accusing it of attempting to manipulate Moldova's referendum and destabilize its democratic processes. Moscow, rejecting these accusations, continues to criticize Moldova's pro-European government.

Moldovan authorities point to fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor, reportedly backed by this financial scheme. As Moldova prepares for its upcoming parliamentary elections, the allegations underscore the tension between Moldova's aspirations for European Union membership and attempts to maintain traditional ties with Russia.

