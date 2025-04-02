Moldova's political stability is under scrutiny as Prime Minister Dorin Recean claims Russian agents spent approximately 200 million euros to influence last year's presidential election and EU referendum. The sum represents nearly 1% of Moldova's GDP, heightening the concern of undue foreign influence.

On the day these allegations emerged, the United Kingdom sanctioned the pro-Russian non-governmental organization Evrazia, accusing it of attempting to manipulate Moldova's referendum and destabilize its democratic processes. Moscow, rejecting these accusations, continues to criticize Moldova's pro-European government.

Moldovan authorities point to fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor, reportedly backed by this financial scheme. As Moldova prepares for its upcoming parliamentary elections, the allegations underscore the tension between Moldova's aspirations for European Union membership and attempts to maintain traditional ties with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)