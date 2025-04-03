Rahul Gandhi Critiques Government on Territorial and Economic Challenges
Rahul Gandhi, addressing the Lok Sabha, criticized the Indian government's handling of 4,000 sq km of territory claimed by China. Additionally, he warned that the US-imposed tariffs could severely impact the Indian economy. He questioned the celebration of diplomatic ties despite the Galwan incident.
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, delivered a stern critique against the Indian government on Thursday, voicing concerns over the loss of 4,000 square kilometers of territory to China. Speaking in the Lok Sabha's Zero Hour, Gandhi also highlighted the potential economic fallout due to recent tariffs imposed by the United States.
In his address, Gandhi questioned the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China, citing the tragic martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan incident of 2020. He expressed dismay over Indian officials' engagements with Chinese diplomats and demanded clarity on the status of the disputed territory.
Gandhi further questioned the rationale behind India's foreign policy, drawing comparisons with previous administrations. He urged the government to provide clear answers on its strategy to reclaim the land and address the economic threats posed by American tariffs, which target key sectors such as the auto industry, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
