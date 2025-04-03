Trump Under Pressure: Europe's Influence in Trade War
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck believes U.S. President Donald Trump will cave under pressure from Germany and Europe in a trade war. Habeck emphasized the importance of exerting pressure to correct Trump's actions. The news conference highlighted Europe's strategic role in influencing Trump's decisions.
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has forecast that U.S. President Donald Trump will succumb to mounting pressure from Germany and Europe amid an intensifying trade conflict.
Habeck asserted that for Trump to correct his stance, he must face substantial pressure, which should come from both Germany and Europe.
The remarks were made during a news conference, underscoring Europe's crucial role in steering Trump's policy decisions.
