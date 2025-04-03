Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political and Religious Debate in Kerala

The recent passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in India's Lok Sabha has ignited a political and religious debate in Kerala. The Congress and its allies accuse the ruling BJP and the CPI(M) of using the Bill for political gains and dividing communities, with the contentious Munambam land dispute at the forefront.

The Waqf Amendment Bill has created a storm in Kerala's political and religious landscape, prompting a fierce exchange of accusations among major political parties. The Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) have all registered their discontent, stating that the Bill is part of a larger agenda to divide people along religious lines.

Both the Congress and IUML face backlash for their opposition to the Bill, asserting it does not address the land ownership concerns in Munambam village. They argue that the matter could be solved by the ruling Left government if desired. However, the CPI(M) is accused of stalling the resolution to foment divisions for political advantage.

In response, the LDF questioned the silence of Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi during the parliamentary debate. As the controversy continues, the IUML emphasizes the need for dialogue with Christian communities, highlighting the importance of understanding the amendment's impact on various minority groups.

