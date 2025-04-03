Left Menu

Chaos in USAID: Termination Notices Plagued with Errors Under Musk's Efficiency Drive

Under Elon Musk's cost-cutting initiative, USAID termination notices were riddled with errors, risking staff pensions and pay. Imprecise details in the notices necessitated corrections, causing distress among affected employees. Despite attempts to streamline government efficiency, these inaccuracies have hindered both humanitarian efforts and personnel retirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:37 IST
Chaos in USAID: Termination Notices Plagued with Errors Under Musk's Efficiency Drive
Elon Musk (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Termination notices sent to USAID staff as part of Elon Musk's cost-cutting measures were filled with inaccuracies, risking staff pensions and payments, according to multiple sources. In response, corrected notices are being issued, seeking to address the misinformation that has caused widespread distress among the employees.

Under President Trump's plan to cut U.S. foreign aid, many of USAID's functions are being absorbed by the State Department. However, the speed of implementation led to numerous mistakes, impacting employee records, according to a U.S. official and several affected workers, who spoke anonymously to Reuters.

Key errors in the termination notices included wrong employment dates, salary details, and service lengths. Such inaccuracies could lead to incorrect pension calculations, prompting a significant need for corrections. Despite attempts to enhance government efficiency, these missteps have disrupted essential humanitarian efforts and personnel planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025