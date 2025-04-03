Chaos in USAID: Termination Notices Plagued with Errors Under Musk's Efficiency Drive
Under Elon Musk's cost-cutting initiative, USAID termination notices were riddled with errors, risking staff pensions and pay. Imprecise details in the notices necessitated corrections, causing distress among affected employees. Despite attempts to streamline government efficiency, these inaccuracies have hindered both humanitarian efforts and personnel retirements.
Termination notices sent to USAID staff as part of Elon Musk's cost-cutting measures were filled with inaccuracies, risking staff pensions and payments, according to multiple sources. In response, corrected notices are being issued, seeking to address the misinformation that has caused widespread distress among the employees.
Under President Trump's plan to cut U.S. foreign aid, many of USAID's functions are being absorbed by the State Department. However, the speed of implementation led to numerous mistakes, impacting employee records, according to a U.S. official and several affected workers, who spoke anonymously to Reuters.
Key errors in the termination notices included wrong employment dates, salary details, and service lengths. Such inaccuracies could lead to incorrect pension calculations, prompting a significant need for corrections. Despite attempts to enhance government efficiency, these missteps have disrupted essential humanitarian efforts and personnel planning.
