Karnataka Congress: No Major Internal Differences, Says Parameshwara
G Parameshwara, Karnataka's Home Minister, denies significant internal discord within the state's Congress. While acknowledging minor differences, he clarifies that he was absent from key Delhi meetings due to lack of invitation, not dissatisfaction. He emphasizes the unity among leaders despite rumors of a leadership change.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara addressed rumors of discord within the ruling state Congress, asserting that there are no significant internal differences. While acknowledging minor differences of opinion, Parameshwara emphasized the ongoing power and administrative cohesion within the party.
His absence from the Delhi meetings, which involved Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders meeting with the party high command, was due to a lack of invitation, not any dissatisfaction. Parameshwara downplayed the importance of his attendance at the inaugural event of Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi.
Despite speculations of a leadership shake-up involving CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM Shivakumar, and Parameshwara, the latter insisted on congenial relations with fellow party leaders and refuted the notion of significant tensions within the party ranks.
