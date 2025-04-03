Controversial Visit: Myanmar's Junta Leader Attends Regional Summit Amid Crisis
Myanmar's military head, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, made a rare international trip to Thailand for a regional summit, amidst criticism. The visit comes as Myanmar deals with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake and ongoing civil unrest. Activist groups condemned the invitation, citing the junta's oppressive regime.
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar's military government, has made a rare international trip to Thailand for a regional summit focusing on the Bay of Bengal region. This visit comes amid Myanmar's struggle to recover from a catastrophic earthquake and ongoing civil strife.
Critics, including activist groups like Justice for Myanmar and Bright Future, have condemned his attendance, arguing that it legitimizes a regime marked by brutal oppression since it seized power in February 2021. These groups assert that BIMSTEC's invitation reflects poorly on the bloc's reputation.
The earthquake, which struck Myanmar with a magnitude of 7.7, has claimed over 3,000 lives and exacerbated an already severe humanitarian crisis. The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that disaster management was a key topic during the summit as the region grapples with the impacts of such calamities.
