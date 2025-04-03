Left Menu

Controversial Visit: Myanmar's Junta Leader Attends Regional Summit Amid Crisis

Myanmar's military head, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, made a rare international trip to Thailand for a regional summit, amidst criticism. The visit comes as Myanmar deals with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake and ongoing civil unrest. Activist groups condemned the invitation, citing the junta's oppressive regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:47 IST
Controversial Visit: Myanmar's Junta Leader Attends Regional Summit Amid Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar's military government, has made a rare international trip to Thailand for a regional summit focusing on the Bay of Bengal region. This visit comes amid Myanmar's struggle to recover from a catastrophic earthquake and ongoing civil strife.

Critics, including activist groups like Justice for Myanmar and Bright Future, have condemned his attendance, arguing that it legitimizes a regime marked by brutal oppression since it seized power in February 2021. These groups assert that BIMSTEC's invitation reflects poorly on the bloc's reputation.

The earthquake, which struck Myanmar with a magnitude of 7.7, has claimed over 3,000 lives and exacerbated an already severe humanitarian crisis. The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that disaster management was a key topic during the summit as the region grapples with the impacts of such calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025