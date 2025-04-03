Left Menu

Germany-India Ties: A Flourishing Partnership Amidst New Leadership

German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann reassures continuity in Germany-India relations despite a new German government. Ackermann highlights the EU-India free trade agreement as a pivotal development, alongside cooperation in defense, technology, and climate change. The long-standing partnership is poised for growth due to shared democratic values and strategic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:14 IST
German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann has confirmed that the transition to a new German government will not affect the strong political relationship with India. Speaking at an event, Ackermann emphasized the focus on intensifying ties and maintaining continuity in bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador expressed optimism regarding the EU-India free trade agreement, terming it a 'game-changer' that would boost business and investment in India. This agreement is anticipated to finalize by year-end following directives from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Key areas of cooperation like defense, technology, climate change, and skilled labor migration were highlighted, with both nations keen on addressing global challenges through strategic collaboration. Germany's commitment to enhancing its partnership with India remains steadfast despite changes in leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

