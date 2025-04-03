Germany-India Ties: A Flourishing Partnership Amidst New Leadership
German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann reassures continuity in Germany-India relations despite a new German government. Ackermann highlights the EU-India free trade agreement as a pivotal development, alongside cooperation in defense, technology, and climate change. The long-standing partnership is poised for growth due to shared democratic values and strategic interests.
German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann has confirmed that the transition to a new German government will not affect the strong political relationship with India. Speaking at an event, Ackermann emphasized the focus on intensifying ties and maintaining continuity in bilateral cooperation.
The ambassador expressed optimism regarding the EU-India free trade agreement, terming it a 'game-changer' that would boost business and investment in India. This agreement is anticipated to finalize by year-end following directives from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Key areas of cooperation like defense, technology, climate change, and skilled labor migration were highlighted, with both nations keen on addressing global challenges through strategic collaboration. Germany's commitment to enhancing its partnership with India remains steadfast despite changes in leadership.
