TikTok Ownership Transition Nears Deadline

The Trump administration is progressing steadily towards securing an American buyer for TikTok, aiming to meet the looming April 5 deadline. Vice President JD Vance confirmed on Thursday that the process is on course as bidding interest intensifies.

Speaking on Fox News' 'Fox & Friends,' Vance expressed optimism about finalizing a deal for non-Chinese ownership of the popular short-video social media platform. "It'll come out before the deadline," he assured viewers.

Amidst increasing bids, Vance emphasized the administration's commitment to reaching a resolution, stating, "We're in a good place. We're going to keep on working at it."

(With inputs from agencies.)