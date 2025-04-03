TikTok Ownership Transition Nears Deadline
The Trump administration is on track to secure an American buyer for TikTok before the April 5 deadline, as bids for the social media platform increase. Vice President JD Vance expressed confidence in meeting the target date during an interview, signaling ongoing efforts to complete the deal.
The Trump administration is progressing steadily towards securing an American buyer for TikTok, aiming to meet the looming April 5 deadline. Vice President JD Vance confirmed on Thursday that the process is on course as bidding interest intensifies.
Speaking on Fox News' 'Fox & Friends,' Vance expressed optimism about finalizing a deal for non-Chinese ownership of the popular short-video social media platform. "It'll come out before the deadline," he assured viewers.
Amidst increasing bids, Vance emphasized the administration's commitment to reaching a resolution, stating, "We're in a good place. We're going to keep on working at it."
