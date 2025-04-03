Left Menu

Criticism of Jharkhand's Economic and Social Policies

Jharkhand opposition MLA Saryu Roy criticizes the JMM-led government for not attracting investors over six years. He alleges failed promises in the Maiya Samman Yojana and unclear intentions in creating job opportunities. Roy highlights financial strains and rising crime as pressing issues.

Jharkhand's opposition MLA Saryu Roy has accused the JMM-led government of failing to attract investors to the state over the past six years. Speaking boldly, he stated not a single investor had shown interest during Chief Minister Hemant Soren's tenure.

Roy also condemned the government's financial assistance scheme, Maiya Samman Yojana, initially promised to all women but later limited by age, creating unforeseen issues. He highlighted the discrepancy between beneficiary support and inadequate wages for essential workers.

Adding to his concerns, Roy alleged that law and order are deteriorating, citing increases in snatching, burglary, and murder. He revealed raising these issues in the assembly, where the government admitted the situation but failed to implement effective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

