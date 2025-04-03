Diplomatic Tensions: Modi Meets Bangladesh's Yunus Amid Regional Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised for a diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus during their first meeting since political changes in Bangladesh last year. This dialogue is set against the backdrop of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, spotlighting regional cooperation and challenges.

Alongside Yunus, Modi is scheduled to confer with Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli amidst pro-monarchy protests in Nepal, as well as Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in the wake of recent earthquakes that have ravaged the country. India's prompt delivery of humanitarian aid and medical assistance underscores its regional commitment.

Yunus' recent comments during his visit to China regarding the northeastern region have stirred diplomatic tensions. Modi's correspondence with Yunus emphasized India's steadfast partnership with Bangladesh, rooted in the historical Liberation War, as both nations navigate evolving political landscapes.

