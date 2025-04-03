Left Menu

Pro-Pakistan Slogan Allegations Ignite Rajya Sabha Clash

A heated debate erupted in the Rajya Sabha over allegations by BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised during a Congress leader's election celebration. The exchanges involved members from various parties, with leaders like Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman voicing their support for Agrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A heated exchange occurred in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday as treasury and opposition benches clashed over allegations. BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal accused that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in Karnataka following the election of a Congress leader to the Upper House, sparking controversy.

The discussion, centered on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, saw Congress member Naseer Hussain object to Agrawal's remarks, which he claimed targeted him. Despite efforts to pacify agitating members, the debate intensified. Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman backed Agrawal, stating that the slogans were not raised by Hussain.

Citing House rules, Congress' Pramod Tiwari urged adherence to maintain decorum. As Hussain's remarks were expunged, TMC's Nadimul Haque was asked to speak, leading to further objections from Congress and other opposition members. The session remained contentious, highlighting ongoing political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

