Pro-Pakistan Slogan Allegations Ignite Rajya Sabha Clash
A heated debate erupted in the Rajya Sabha over allegations by BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised during a Congress leader's election celebration. The exchanges involved members from various parties, with leaders like Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman voicing their support for Agrawal.
A heated exchange occurred in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday as treasury and opposition benches clashed over allegations. BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal accused that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in Karnataka following the election of a Congress leader to the Upper House, sparking controversy.
The discussion, centered on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, saw Congress member Naseer Hussain object to Agrawal's remarks, which he claimed targeted him. Despite efforts to pacify agitating members, the debate intensified. Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman backed Agrawal, stating that the slogans were not raised by Hussain.
Citing House rules, Congress' Pramod Tiwari urged adherence to maintain decorum. As Hussain's remarks were expunged, TMC's Nadimul Haque was asked to speak, leading to further objections from Congress and other opposition members. The session remained contentious, highlighting ongoing political tensions.
