Left Menu

Lula's Popularity Plummet Amidst Rising Discontent in Brazil

Once considered the most popular leader globally, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is facing a steep decline in approval ratings due to rising food prices and crime. His government is attempting to address these issues through various policies, but public dissatisfaction remains prevalent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:10 IST
Lula's Popularity Plummet Amidst Rising Discontent in Brazil
Lula

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, once lauded by Barack Obama as the world's most popular politician, is witnessing an unprecedented decline in his approval ratings.

Despite Brazil's economic growth and declining unemployment, surging food prices and crime rates are fueling public discontent, pushing Lula's approval to a historic low of 24%.

The government is responding with policy measures such as reducing import taxes and proposing income tax cuts for the poor, but communication gaps and crime concerns persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025