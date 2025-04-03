Lula's Popularity Plummet Amidst Rising Discontent in Brazil
Once considered the most popular leader globally, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is facing a steep decline in approval ratings due to rising food prices and crime. His government is attempting to address these issues through various policies, but public dissatisfaction remains prevalent.
Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, once lauded by Barack Obama as the world's most popular politician, is witnessing an unprecedented decline in his approval ratings.
Despite Brazil's economic growth and declining unemployment, surging food prices and crime rates are fueling public discontent, pushing Lula's approval to a historic low of 24%.
The government is responding with policy measures such as reducing import taxes and proposing income tax cuts for the poor, but communication gaps and crime concerns persist.
