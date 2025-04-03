Diplomatic Tensions at BIMSTEC Dinner
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus attended a dinner hosted by Thailand at a BIMSTEC meeting. Discussions hint at diplomatic tensions as Yunus's remarks about Bangladesh's strategic position stirred controversy in India.
At a dinner hosted by Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for the leaders of the BIMSTEC grouping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus were seated together, indicating the close yet tense relations between the two nations.
Photographs shared by Yunus' office showed Modi and Yunus side by side at the Hotel Shangri-La, highlighting the significance of their positions amid ongoing regional discussions at the summit. The meeting comes in the backdrop of strained ties following the ouster of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Controversy erupted when Yunus emphasized Bangladesh's role as the 'guardian of the ocean,' an opportunity for Chinese economic influence, due to India's northeastern states being landlocked. This statement has prompted Indian backlash, with officials in Bangladesh providing clarifications on Yunus's intent to ease diplomatic tensions.
