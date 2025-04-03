Mexico Celebrates Trade Triumph: A Shield Against Trump's Tariffs

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday hailed the exemption of Mexico from new U.S. tariffs, highlighting the advantageous tariff treatment under the USMCA. This development comes as U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariffs targeting countries including China and the EU.

During her morning press conference, Sheinbaum emphasized the positive aspect for Mexico, noting the strong relationship build between the Mexican and U.S. governments as a key factor. She also mentioned that the Mexican government will unveil additional measures to reinforce its position in future trade talks.

Echoing Sheinbaum's sentiments, Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard described the exemption as a 'great achievement' for Mexico. He stressed the importance of focusing on securing optimal trade conditions within the next 40 days, as Mexico sends a significant portion of its exports to the U.S., making it vulnerable to potential tariff threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)