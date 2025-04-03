Left Menu

BJP Cheers as Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 Clears Lok Sabha Amidst Political Tensions

The BJP lauds the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha, aiming to rectify irregularities in the administration of waqf properties. Despite fierce opposition from the Congress describing it as an assault on the Constitution, the bill aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in waqf management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:46 IST
Haryana Minister Vipul Goel. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader and Haryana Minister Vipul Goel expressed appreciation for the approval of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha, highlighting its role in addressing institutional irregularities. "Correcting these is in the national interest," Goel remarked, while extending gratitude to Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their efforts.

Meanwhile, the Congress, led by Sonia Gandhi, strongly criticized the bill as a "brazen assault" on the Constitution, accusing the BJP of intentionally polarizing society. The opposition referenced past controversies, including Triple Talaq, to underscore their concerns about transparency and governance.

Despite vigorous opposition from the INDIA bloc, the Lok Sabha passed the bill following an exhaustive debate extending past midnight. It emphasizes improving waqf management by incorporating Joint Parliamentary Committee recommendations to enhance transparency and efficiency. The proposed law aims for better administration through technology enhancements and streamlined processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

