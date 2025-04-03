Left Menu

Karnataka Pushes for Gig Workers' Rights Reform

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi to discuss implementing the Gig Workers' Welfare Act. The Karnataka government plans to set up a welfare board, introduce a funding mechanism with a business cess, and draft legislation to safeguard gig workers' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:48 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards improving rights for gig workers, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to iron out details of the Gig Workers' Welfare Act, a promise from the Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign.

Key outcomes of the meeting include the establishment of a Gig Workers' Welfare Board and a new funding mechanism. A five percent cess will be imposed on companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Ola, and Uber, with additional funding from the state to back welfare schemes designed for gig workers.

Gig workers' representatives applauded the initiative, seeing it as a step towards better working conditions. Rahul Gandhi urged rapid implementation of the proposals to protect gig workers' interests, while the Karnataka Labour Department proceeded with legislation covering workers' gratuity, cinema workers' rights, and gig workers' welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

