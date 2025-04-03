Karnataka Pushes for Gig Workers' Rights Reform

In a significant move towards improving rights for gig workers, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to iron out details of the Gig Workers' Welfare Act, a promise from the Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign.

Key outcomes of the meeting include the establishment of a Gig Workers' Welfare Board and a new funding mechanism. A five percent cess will be imposed on companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Ola, and Uber, with additional funding from the state to back welfare schemes designed for gig workers.

Gig workers' representatives applauded the initiative, seeing it as a step towards better working conditions. Rahul Gandhi urged rapid implementation of the proposals to protect gig workers' interests, while the Karnataka Labour Department proceeded with legislation covering workers' gratuity, cinema workers' rights, and gig workers' welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)