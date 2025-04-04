Trump's NSC Shakeup: Influence of Conspiracy Theorists and Internal Tensions

President Donald Trump has dismissed several staff members from the White House National Security Council, following a recommendation from far-right activist Laura Loomer. The decision comes as Loomer urged Trump to remove individuals she viewed as insufficiently loyal to his 'Make America Great Again' vision.

The meeting that prompted these dismissals involved key figures such as Vice President JD Vance, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. Concerns over Waltz's use of the Signal app for sensitive military discussions have further fueled tension within the administration.

Loomer's influence highlights a broader trend of Trump's engagement with conspiracy theorists, complicating the work of national security teams who are handling complex geopolitical challenges. Despite the controversies, Trump continues to support his closest aides actively promoting his America First agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)