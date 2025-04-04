Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Offensive in Gaza Intensifies

Israeli airstrikes have killed over 100 Palestinians in Gaza, including 27 at a school, amid efforts to pressure and expel Hamas. The Israeli military cites attacks on Hamas centers, while Hamas describes a 'massacre'. Israel's evacuation orders and blockade have displaced 280,000 Palestinians, raising war crime accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 04-04-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 01:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Gaza Strip witnesses another day of bloodshed as Israeli airstrikes intensify, resulting in the deaths of over 100 Palestinians, including 27 at a Gaza City school. The offensive, aimed at exerting pressure on Hamas, continues amidst allegations of civilian casualties and war crime accusations.

In the Tuffah neighborhood, the Health Ministry reports 14 children and five women perished in the strike, with the death toll expected to rise. Israel targets what it identifies as Hamas command centers while warning northern Gaza residents to evacuate amid severe humanitarian shortages due to blockades.

As the conflict escalates, international attention focuses on accusations that the Israeli military has used starvation as a warfare method. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's controversial visit to Hungary, amidst an ICC arrest warrant, propels the ongoing international discourse surrounding the legality and humanitarian impact of Israel's actions in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

