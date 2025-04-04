White House Shake-Up: Trump Fires NSC Officials Amid Loyalty Concerns

President Donald Trump has executed a significant overhaul of the White House National Security Council, dismissing several officials amid concerns over staff loyalty. This move follows a conversation with far-right activist Laura Loomer, who expressed her concerns directly to Trump regarding the allegiance of some staff members to his 'Make America Great Again' agenda.

Despite Trump downplaying her influence, Loomer's encounter with the president resulted in a decisive meeting involving Vice President JD Vance, chief of staff Susie Wiles, and national security adviser Mike Waltz. The discussions concluded with the firing of multiple senior and lower-ranking aides, as confirmed by anonymous sources familiar with the situation.

The personnel changes come at a contentious time, with Waltz under scrutiny for using the Signal app for sensitive military operation planning. As Trump stands by Waltz, the upheaval points to deeper divisions within the administration, underscoring ongoing challenges in maintaining a consistent national security strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)