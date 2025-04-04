Left Menu

Congress Raises Concerns Over Deteriorating Indo-US Diplomatic and Trade Relations

Congress MPs have moved adjournment motions in Parliament to discuss the worsening diplomatic ties between India and the US. The issues include visa revocations affecting Indian students and reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods, raising concerns over bilateral trade fairness and economic impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:38 IST
Congress MP Manish Tewari (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Congress party has raised alarm bells over the declining diplomatic relations between India and the United States, with multiple members of Parliament submitting notices to discuss the matter in the House. They highlight critical issues like visa revocations impacting Indian students and reciprocal tariffs harming Indian exports.

Manish Tewari, a Congress MP, cited serious concerns over recent US actions, including abrupt visa cancellations for Indian students, which have resulted in significant distress and financial uncertainty. He stressed the absence of a clear mechanism to address grievances, amplifying anxiety among students and families burdened with educational loans.

On the topic of tariffs, Tewari asserted that the newly imposed reciprocal tariffs by the US call into question the fairness of bilateral trade negotiations and their effects on India's economy, particularly impacting agriculture, manufacturing, and tech industries. He urged the government to elucidate its diplomatic strategy to mitigate these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

