South Korea's Acting President Advocates Continued U.S. Cooperation Amid Tariff Concerns

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo emphasized the importance of cooperation with the U.S. amidst new reciprocal tariffs. He urged for joint responses between the government and private sectors at a national security meeting, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-04-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 11:02 IST
President Han Duck-soo
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a recent statement, South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo highlighted the necessity for continued collaboration with the U.S. administration. His remarks underscore the strategic importance of close ties between the two nations.

The Yonhap News Agency reported that President Han, speaking during a national security meeting, emphasized the need for a united approach from both government and private sectors. This comes in response to the introduction of new reciprocal tariffs by Washington.

President Han's call for a cohesive strategy reflects the ongoing complexities in international trade relations. The South Korean government is poised to align its policies with these new economic challenges, seeking to maintain stable and mutually beneficial relations with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

