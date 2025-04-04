South Korea Prepares for Swift Presidential Election

The South Korean election commission has declared that the process for registering presidential hopefuls will commence on Friday, setting the stage for a crucial leadership race.

After the removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol from office, the country is mandated to conduct a fresh presidential election within a 60-day time frame.

A spokesperson revealed that once candidates complete their registration, they are cleared to initiate their campaigning efforts, signaling a rapid political shift for the nation.

