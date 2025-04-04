Left Menu

South Korea Prepares for Swift Presidential Election

Following the ousting of President Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's election commission has announced that presidential candidates can register starting Friday. The country must conduct a new presidential election within 60 days, and registered candidates can begin their campaign activities immediately, according to the commission's spokesperson.

