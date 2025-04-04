South Korea Prepares for Swift Presidential Election
Following the ousting of President Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's election commission has announced that presidential candidates can register starting Friday. The country must conduct a new presidential election within 60 days, and registered candidates can begin their campaign activities immediately, according to the commission's spokesperson.
The South Korean election commission has declared that the process for registering presidential hopefuls will commence on Friday, setting the stage for a crucial leadership race.
After the removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol from office, the country is mandated to conduct a fresh presidential election within a 60-day time frame.
A spokesperson revealed that once candidates complete their registration, they are cleared to initiate their campaigning efforts, signaling a rapid political shift for the nation.
