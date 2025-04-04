BJP's Waqf Bill Sparks Outcry Over Minority Marginalization

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a Lok Sabha MP from the National Conference, has publicly criticized the BJP for its role in passing the Waqf Bill, asserting that the party lacks the moral or political right to represent Muslim interests.

Mehdi highlighted the grim reality of living in what he described as a 'dark era of brute majoritarianism' in India, emphasizing that minority voices and concerns are consistently sidelined. He lamented the exclusion of Muslim representation in the BJP and pointed to the Waqf Bill as evidence of the government's anti-Muslim stance.

Mehdi expressed frustration over being denied the opportunity to speak on the bill in Parliament, describing this as 'structural marginalization.' He vowed to persist in fighting what he views as a state-sponsored attack on Muslim autonomy and properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)