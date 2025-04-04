Parliament Under Scrutiny: Congress Accuses BJP of Turning House Into Modi's 'Darbar'
Congress criticized the Lok Sabha Speaker's response to Sonia Gandhi's remarks about the Waqf Bill, claiming Parliament now resembles Modi's 'darbar.' Gaurav Gogoi and Pramod Tiwari of Congress raised concerns about the functioning of the House under the BJP, accusing it of flouting democratic norms and stifling opposition voices.
On Friday, the Congress party voiced strong objections regarding the conduct of the recent Budget Session of Parliament, with indications that it is evolving into an arena serving Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This follows Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's reprimand of Sonia Gandhi's comments on the Waqf Bill.
Gaurav Gogoi, Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, stated that top leadership discussions are imminent concerning the Speaker's harsh view of Sonia Gandhi's statements, raised after a complaint from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Gogoi asserted that parliamentary rules have been increasingly disregarded, conveying continued disappointment with the Parliament's proceedings.
Amidst a series of criticism from the Congress, allegations have arisen from MP Pramod Tiwari about the BJP undermining democratic principles inside the House, further urged by calls for an apology from Sonia Gandhi. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha concluded the Budget Session, having processed significant legislations including the contentious Waqf Bill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
