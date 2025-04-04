Left Menu

Marathi Mandate Sparks Controversy in Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis warns against taking law into own hands amid MNS's aggressive promotion of Marathi language. MNS, led by Raj Thackeray, pushes Marathi agenda ahead of civic polls, confronting bank managers over language use. Incidents in Thane and Pune gain social media attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:22 IST
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a stern warning regarding the forceful imposition of the Marathi language following the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) aggressive campaign. The party is pushing the Marathi identity agenda leading up to forthcoming civic polls.

MNS workers have confronted managers at nationalised banks in Thane and Pune over not using Marathi for customer interactions, incidents which quickly captured social media attention. The party has been advocating for increased use of the language in official and commercial settings, including in major corporations.

At a recent rally, MNS president Raj Thackeray underscored the necessity for Marathi in official capacities and warned of repercussions for deliberate non-compliance. This campaign has become a central talking point in the political discourse as Mumbai, Thane, and Pune prepare for local elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

