Political Tensions in J-K: Abdullah vs. LG Sinha

The BJP's Tarun Chugh accuses J-K CM Omar Abdullah of creating deliberate confrontations with LG Manoj Sinha to divert attention from unfulfilled election promises. Issues arise over administrative disagreements, notably the transfer of 48 JKAS officials, while Abdullah argues such actions undermine the elected government's authority.

Updated: 04-04-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:20 IST
Political Tensions in J-K: Abdullah vs. LG Sinha
Tensions are escalating in Jammu and Kashmir as BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, accuses Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of manufacturing confrontations with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Chugh alleges Abdullah's tactics serve to distract from unmet election promises.

Recent controversies have amplified with LG Sinha's administrative decision to transfer 48 JKAS officials, sparking a standoff. Abdullah's objection to the order, citing a lack of lawful authority, highlights a constitutional clash.

Communications to Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasize Abdullah's stance, demanding assurance that future transfers align with the elected government's authority, reflecting ongoing power struggles in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

