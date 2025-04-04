CPI(M) Calls for Electoral Reform Amidst Criticism of ECI

The 24th Congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has fiercely criticized the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of conducting elections in an 'opaque and unconstitutional manner' over the past decade. The party's resolution expressed concerns over the erosion of ECI's autonomy and manipulation of election laws.

Backed by a survey from the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), which indicated only 28 per cent trust in the ECI, the resolution advocated for electoral reforms. Key allegations include violations of the Model Code of Conduct and concerning voter registration spikes in specific states.

The resolution called for a mass movement to demand ECI accountability, transparency, and ensure malpractices cease, paving the way for fair elections and a more equitable campaign landscape devoid of financial and administrative biases.

(With inputs from agencies.)