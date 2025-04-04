Left Menu

Greenland Stands Firm: Rejecting Annexation Talks

Greenland's incoming Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, dismissed comments about U.S. annexation. He emphasized Greenlanders' autonomy and rebuffed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement about Greenland's desire to separate from Denmark. Nielsen insisted Greenland neither wants to join the U.S. nor remain fully Danish, but seeks independence eventually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 23:11 IST
Greenland Stands Firm: Rejecting Annexation Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Greenland's new leadership has taken a firm stance against any discussions regarding annexation by the United States. Speaking to broadcaster TV2, incoming Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen asserted that Greenlanders are not a commodity to be traded and emphasized the importance of partnerships and cooperation.

His remarks came following U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's suggestion that Denmark should acknowledge Greenlanders' desire to part from Danish rule. While Rubio indicated that Greenlanders are poised to make a decision, he hinted at their disinterest in remaining under Denmark's jurisdiction.

Nielsen refuted Rubio's claims, clarifying that Greenland does not wish to secede imminently nor become an American territory. He reassured that efforts are ongoing to ensure Greenland's eventual independence, though it will take time. The new coalition government is slated to take office on April 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025