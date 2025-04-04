Greenland Stands Firm: Rejecting Annexation Talks

Greenland's new leadership has taken a firm stance against any discussions regarding annexation by the United States. Speaking to broadcaster TV2, incoming Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen asserted that Greenlanders are not a commodity to be traded and emphasized the importance of partnerships and cooperation.

His remarks came following U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's suggestion that Denmark should acknowledge Greenlanders' desire to part from Danish rule. While Rubio indicated that Greenlanders are poised to make a decision, he hinted at their disinterest in remaining under Denmark's jurisdiction.

Nielsen refuted Rubio's claims, clarifying that Greenland does not wish to secede imminently nor become an American territory. He reassured that efforts are ongoing to ensure Greenland's eventual independence, though it will take time. The new coalition government is slated to take office on April 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)