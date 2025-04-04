Senate Debates Over 'Big Beautiful Bill': Tax Cuts and Tensions

The Senate engaged in a contentious debate on Friday over a crucial budget plan, vital to Republican objectives of enacting significant tax cuts and bolstering border and defense funding.

The proposed legislation could enable Republicans to force through a tax bill without Democratic support, drawing parallels to former President Trump's first term strategies.

While Republicans emphasize tax relief for American families, Democrats caution it might inflate deficits and undermine vital programs, fueling intense political battles ahead of the mid-term elections.

