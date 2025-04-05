Left Menu

Historic Welcome: Modi's Landmark Visit to Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a historic tri-services welcome in Sri Lanka's Independence Square, marking a first for a foreign leader. Modi's visit includes talks on defence cooperation and economic aid, highlighting India's significant financial assistance. Strategic partnerships in energy and the digital domain are also anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-04-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 11:55 IST
Historic Welcome: Modi's Landmark Visit to Sri Lanka
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with a rare tri-services ceremonial welcome at Sri Lanka's Independence Square, the first for any foreign leader. His visit signals strengthening ties between India and the island nation, amidst economic recovery efforts.

Received by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Modi's arrival follows his participation in the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok. The two are conducting high-level talks expected to result in major cooperation agreements, spanning defense, digital, and energy sectors, enhancing bilateral relations.

Modi's visit underscores India's ongoing support, notably through a $4.5 billion aid package. Initiatives include debt restructuring and currency swap agreements, with Modi also scheduled to participate in several project dedications and witness the groundbreaking of the Sampur solar energy venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025