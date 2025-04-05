Historic Welcome: Modi's Landmark Visit to Sri Lanka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a historic tri-services welcome in Sri Lanka's Independence Square, marking a first for a foreign leader. Modi's visit includes talks on defence cooperation and economic aid, highlighting India's significant financial assistance. Strategic partnerships in energy and the digital domain are also anticipated.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with a rare tri-services ceremonial welcome at Sri Lanka's Independence Square, the first for any foreign leader. His visit signals strengthening ties between India and the island nation, amidst economic recovery efforts.
Received by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Modi's arrival follows his participation in the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok. The two are conducting high-level talks expected to result in major cooperation agreements, spanning defense, digital, and energy sectors, enhancing bilateral relations.
Modi's visit underscores India's ongoing support, notably through a $4.5 billion aid package. Initiatives include debt restructuring and currency swap agreements, with Modi also scheduled to participate in several project dedications and witness the groundbreaking of the Sampur solar energy venture.
