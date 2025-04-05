Historic Welcome: Modi's Landmark Visit to Sri Lanka

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with a rare tri-services ceremonial welcome at Sri Lanka's Independence Square, the first for any foreign leader. His visit signals strengthening ties between India and the island nation, amidst economic recovery efforts.

Received by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Modi's arrival follows his participation in the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok. The two are conducting high-level talks expected to result in major cooperation agreements, spanning defense, digital, and energy sectors, enhancing bilateral relations.

Modi's visit underscores India's ongoing support, notably through a $4.5 billion aid package. Initiatives include debt restructuring and currency swap agreements, with Modi also scheduled to participate in several project dedications and witness the groundbreaking of the Sampur solar energy venture.

