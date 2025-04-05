Left Menu

BJP-RHJM Alliance Sweeps Rabha Hasong Council Polls

The BJP-RHJM alliance secured a decisive victory in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections, capturing 33 of 36 seats. The BJP won six seats while the RHJM secured 27. The elections saw nearly 69% voter turnout across Kamrup and Goalpara districts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the NDA's success across various autonomous councils.

  • Country:
  • India

The alliance of BJP and Rabha Hasong Joutha Mancha (RHJM) has overwhelmingly retained control over the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections by winning 33 out of 36 seats, according to reports by the Assam State Election Commission released on Saturday.

Out of the total seats, the BJP secured six seats, including one uncontested. The RHJM won 27, while the Congress achieved one, and two Independents also claimed victory. Counting for these results commenced on Friday and concluded by Saturday.

Polling took place on April 2, with nearly 69% of 4.46 lakh registered voters casting their votes. The RHAC spans the districts of Kamrup and Goalpara. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the significance of the results as a reflection of support from indigenous groups like the Bodo, Rabha, Tiwa, Deori, Karbi, and Dimasa communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

