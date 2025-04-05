Massive U.S. Protests: 'Hands Off!' Against Trump and Musk

In an unprecedented show of opposition, over 1,200 demonstrations are planned across the United States on Saturday, protesting against President Donald Trump and his ally, entrepreneur Elon Musk. The organizers anticipate it will be the largest single-day protest since the Trump administration's rapid conservative government reforms began.

Hours before the protests were set to begin in the U.S., anti-Trump demonstrations also erupted in major European cities including Berlin, Frankfurt, Paris, and London. In Paris, around 200 Americans gathered holding banners like 'Resist Tyrant' and 'Save Democracy,' emphasizing solidarity with the U.S. protests.

The protests aim to challenge Trump's series of executive orders seen as reshaping government with a conservative agenda, underpinned by Project 2025. Activist group Indivisible and others are spearheading the efforts, with participation spread across all 50 states, Canada, and Mexico, to demonstrate a collective rejection of the administration's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)