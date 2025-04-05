Diplomatic Dialogue: Starmer and Macron Unite Against Tariff Impact
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed shared concerns over the economic and security consequences of U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump. They concurred that a trade war benefits no one and pledged to maintain communication moving forward, focusing on Southeast Asia's impact.
In a recent conversation, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the economic and security ramifications of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. The leaders are united in the belief that a trade war serves the interests of neither nation.
During their exchange, Starmer and Macron emphasized the significant impact these tariffs have, particularly in the Southeast Asian region. Both leaders voiced concerns about global economic stability and the potential security threats arising from such policies.
Committed to a united front, the Prime Minister and President agreed to maintain open lines of communication in the weeks ahead, ensuring ongoing collaboration as they monitor the evolving situation.
