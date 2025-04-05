Demand for Justice in Vimal Negi's Tragic Case Intensifies

The Kinnaur district unit of Himachal Pradesh BJP organized a candle march on Saturday, calling for a CBI investigation into the alleged suicide of Vimal Negi, a former chief engineer at HPPCL.

Negi vanished from Shimla on March 10, only for his body to be discovered days later in Bilaspur. His death has sparked outrage, as his family points fingers at senior officers of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited. According to Negi's wife, Kiran, her husband faced harassment and was forced to work under duress despite his failing health.

The march in Reckong Peo saw participation from numerous supporters, including BJP figures like Legislator Bilbir Verma and leader Surat Negi. Kiran insists that given the senior officials implicated, a CBI probe is necessary to ensure justice. Surat Negi echoed these sentiments, questioning the government's lack of response amid statewide demands for justice.

