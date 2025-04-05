France and Britain Solidify Front Against U.S. Tariff Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed their commitment to jointly approach tariff discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. The leaders emphasized the need for close coordination to navigate the complex trade landscape.

During a conversation, Macron highlighted that a trade war serves no one's interest, urging solidarity and determination to safeguard the interests of their respective citizens and businesses. His remarks, shared on the social media platform X, clearly underline the significance of a united front in addressing tariff challenges.

This reaffirmation of solidarity marks a strategic move by France and Britain to ensure their economic interests are protected amid growing global trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)