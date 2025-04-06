British MPs Detained: Diplomatic Tensions with Israel

The British government labeled the detention of two Labour MPs in Israel as 'unacceptable' after they were denied entry for a planned West Bank visit. The trip was part of a parliamentary delegation.

Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang were shocked by the decision, attributed by Israeli immigration to their intent to spread 'hate speech' amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy criticized Israel and emphasized efforts to resume ceasefire and negotiations to end the bloodshed in Gaza. The MPs affirmed their right to speak freely in Parliament about the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)