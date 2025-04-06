Left Menu

British MPs Detained: Diplomatic Tensions with Israel

Two UK Labour MPs were denied entry to Israel for a parliamentary visit to the West Bank, sparking criticism from the British government. Israel cited concerns over hate speech and documenting security forces. The UK government is urging a return to ceasefire talks to resolve the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 15:20 IST
British MPs Detained: Diplomatic Tensions with Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government labeled the detention of two Labour MPs in Israel as 'unacceptable' after they were denied entry for a planned West Bank visit. The trip was part of a parliamentary delegation.

Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang were shocked by the decision, attributed by Israeli immigration to their intent to spread 'hate speech' amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy criticized Israel and emphasized efforts to resume ceasefire and negotiations to end the bloodshed in Gaza. The MPs affirmed their right to speak freely in Parliament about the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025