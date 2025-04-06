M A Baby: The Journey to CPI(M) General Secretary
M A Baby, seasoned politician and former Kerala minister, was elected the General Secretary of the CPI(M) during the 24th party congress. He was influenced by politics early in life, joined the Kerala Students Federation, and held various roles in SFI. Baby has been a prominent figure in CPI(M).
- Country:
- India
M A Baby, the newly elected General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is no stranger to the political realm. His journey began in his school days, marked by early involvement with the Kerala Students Federation.
A seasoned politician, Baby, born in 1954 in Prakkulam, Kerala, has served as a Rajya Sabha member and Kerala's Education Minister. His extensive experience in the CPI(M) includes two terms as an MLA and a significant role in the Politburo since 2012.
The new appointment follows the vacancy created by Sitaram Yechury's passing last year. Baby, having contested Lok Sabha elections, continues to shape political discourse in Kerala as he steps into this pivotal role within CPI(M).
(With inputs from agencies.)
