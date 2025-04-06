Land Controversy: Thackeray Accuses BJP of Targeting Religious Communities

Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), recently launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of strategizing to acquire lands belonging to various religious communities, including Christians, Jains, Buddhists, and Hindu temples. The accusations come in the wake of the enactment of the Waqf law.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her approval to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, believed to introduce significant reforms in Muslim religious endowments. However, this legislation has raised concerns among political circles, sparking fears of an agenda targeting land owned by minority religious groups in India.

Further fueling the controversy, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad cited an article from the RSS's Organiser, alleging that the BJP's next target might be the Catholic Church, reported as India's largest non-governmental landholder. These claims have intensified debates on religious land ownership in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)