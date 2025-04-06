Left Menu

Land Controversy: Thackeray Accuses BJP of Targeting Religious Communities

Uddhav Thackeray accused the BJP of targeting land belonging to religious communities following the Waqf law's implementation. Allegations involve spearheading a plan to acquire land from Christians, Jains, Buddhists, and Hindu temples. President Murmu recently signed the Waqf Amendment Bill, sparking debates and reactions from opposition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 17:45 IST
Land Controversy: Thackeray Accuses BJP of Targeting Religious Communities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), recently launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of strategizing to acquire lands belonging to various religious communities, including Christians, Jains, Buddhists, and Hindu temples. The accusations come in the wake of the enactment of the Waqf law.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her approval to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, believed to introduce significant reforms in Muslim religious endowments. However, this legislation has raised concerns among political circles, sparking fears of an agenda targeting land owned by minority religious groups in India.

Further fueling the controversy, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad cited an article from the RSS's Organiser, alleging that the BJP's next target might be the Catholic Church, reported as India's largest non-governmental landholder. These claims have intensified debates on religious land ownership in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025