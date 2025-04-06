Netanyahu Seeks Tariff Relief in Washington Meeting with Trump

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel expressed optimism on Sunday about his upcoming efforts to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to reduce a new 17% tariff placed on Israeli goods in the American market. Netanyahu's visit to Washington, planned for early this week, emerges at a critical time in U.S.-Israel relations.

The U.S. stands as Israel's strongest ally and largest trading partner, making these tariff discussions crucial. Having recently visited Hungary, Netanyahu makes this impromptu journey to the U.S. to address these tariffs, as well as the situation of Israeli hostages held in Gaza for the past 18 months.

Netanyahu's aspirations to mitigate tariffs highlight a special diplomatic rapport between the nations. Despite the surprise nature of the meeting, catalyzed by a phone invitation from Trump, the implications for Israel's economy, especially in sectors like machinery and medical equipment, are significant. Both countries have a long-standing free trade agreement signed four decades ago, with most U.S. goods entering Israel duty-free.

(With inputs from agencies.)