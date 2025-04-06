DMK Leader Challenges PM Modi's Tamil Nadu Development Claims

DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Sunday took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, challenging the central government's assertions regarding development gains in Tamil Nadu. Speaking in response to Modi's remarks in Rameswaram, Elangovan demanded a comprehensive breakdown of the state's infrastructure and welfare projects, urging transparency in public expenditure.

Criticizing the government's fund allocation, Elangovan noted a stark contrast between the financial support given to railway projects in Uttar Pradesh and those in Tamil Nadu, particularly Rameswaram. He questioned the central government's focus on specific areas while neglecting broader state needs and called for evidence of PM Modi's claims on housing and road projects.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the New Pamban Bridge, PM Modi countered the criticism by emphasizing his government's prioritization of Tamil Nadu's infrastructure. He detailed the significant increase in the state's rail budget and outlined ongoing projects, asserting that such developments are instrumental in India's rapid economic growth and modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)