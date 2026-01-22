Infrastructure Investment: The Catalyst for India's Economic Resurgence

Industry leaders are calling on the government to double the allocation for infrastructure projects to Rs 3 lakh crore in the upcoming general Budget, a move seen as crucial for stimulating overall economic growth.

According to the Logistics Sector Skill Council, this increase is vital for positioning the country as a global economic powerhouse. Currently, expectations are high for the Budget to build upon last year's substantial investments.

Stakeholders across diverse sectors stress the importance of sustained infrastructure planning as a magnet for investment, competitiveness, and nationwide development benefits. They urge prioritizing modern warehousing, cold-chain facilities, and transformative investments in energy and digital infrastructure.

