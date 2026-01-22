Infrastructure Investment: The Catalyst for India's Economic Resurgence
Industry leaders are urging the government to double infrastructure spending to Rs 3 lakh crore in the upcoming Budget, boosting economic growth. Calls for reforms and increased allocations aim to enhance supply-chain efficiency, competitiveness, and development. Key sectors include logistics, energy, tech, and hospitality, emphasizing modernization and sustainability.
Industry leaders are calling on the government to double the allocation for infrastructure projects to Rs 3 lakh crore in the upcoming general Budget, a move seen as crucial for stimulating overall economic growth.
According to the Logistics Sector Skill Council, this increase is vital for positioning the country as a global economic powerhouse. Currently, expectations are high for the Budget to build upon last year's substantial investments.
Stakeholders across diverse sectors stress the importance of sustained infrastructure planning as a magnet for investment, competitiveness, and nationwide development benefits. They urge prioritizing modern warehousing, cold-chain facilities, and transformative investments in energy and digital infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
