Infrastructure Investment: The Catalyst for India's Economic Resurgence

Industry leaders are urging the government to double infrastructure spending to Rs 3 lakh crore in the upcoming Budget, boosting economic growth. Calls for reforms and increased allocations aim to enhance supply-chain efficiency, competitiveness, and development. Key sectors include logistics, energy, tech, and hospitality, emphasizing modernization and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Industry leaders are calling on the government to double the allocation for infrastructure projects to Rs 3 lakh crore in the upcoming general Budget, a move seen as crucial for stimulating overall economic growth.

According to the Logistics Sector Skill Council, this increase is vital for positioning the country as a global economic powerhouse. Currently, expectations are high for the Budget to build upon last year's substantial investments.

Stakeholders across diverse sectors stress the importance of sustained infrastructure planning as a magnet for investment, competitiveness, and nationwide development benefits. They urge prioritizing modern warehousing, cold-chain facilities, and transformative investments in energy and digital infrastructure.

