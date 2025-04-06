Left Menu

Release of Indian Fishermen: A Humane Diplomatic Gesture

Sri Lanka released 14 Indian fishermen, a diplomatic move following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for resolving such issues with a 'humane approach.' The matter was a significant topic in talks between Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, focusing on fishermen's livelihoods and immediate releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 06-04-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 20:22 IST
Release of Indian Fishermen: A Humane Diplomatic Gesture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a move reflecting diplomatic cooperation, Sri Lanka released 14 Indian fishermen on Sunday, following discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The fishermen issue, which has long been contentious due to incidents in the Palk Strait, was discussed in detail by both leaders. Modi emphasized a 'humane approach' to the issue, highlighting the immediate release and concerning the livelihoods of fishermen from both nations.

During talks, both sides agreed on strengthening institutional discussions, with Modi emphasizing that daily livelihoods of fishermen should be prioritized. The prime minister concluded his productive diplomatic visit to Sri Lanka, underscoring shared resolutions on pressing bilateral issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025