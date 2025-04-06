Release of Indian Fishermen: A Humane Diplomatic Gesture

In a move reflecting diplomatic cooperation, Sri Lanka released 14 Indian fishermen on Sunday, following discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The fishermen issue, which has long been contentious due to incidents in the Palk Strait, was discussed in detail by both leaders. Modi emphasized a 'humane approach' to the issue, highlighting the immediate release and concerning the livelihoods of fishermen from both nations.

During talks, both sides agreed on strengthening institutional discussions, with Modi emphasizing that daily livelihoods of fishermen should be prioritized. The prime minister concluded his productive diplomatic visit to Sri Lanka, underscoring shared resolutions on pressing bilateral issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)