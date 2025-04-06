Amit Shah Embarks on Intensive Election Tours Ahead of Key State Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is intensifying the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign in Bihar, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu by committing to two-day visits each month. These efforts will continue until the assembly elections conclude, ensuring the BJP contests with full strength.

Post the conclusion of the Parliament session on Friday, Shah swiftly transitioned into campaign mode. Starting in April, the BJP stalwart will undertake monthly tours of the three states, emphasizing the party's election strategy.

Shah's itinerary includes visiting Bihar on April 30 and May 1 to evaluate election readiness with local leaders. In West Bengal, his two-day monthly stop begins on April 14 and 15. His Tamil Nadu tour, scheduled for April 10 and 11, includes meetings with BJP officials and alliance discussions with AIADMK leaders in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a heated debate, aiming to enhance the management of waqf properties. The Lok Sabha previously approved the bill, incorporating recommendations from the Joint Parliamentary Committee. The legislation marks a significant step in reforming waqf administration in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)