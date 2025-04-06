Congress Protests Against Haryana Power Rate Hike
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala and his son Aditya Surjewala led a protest in Kaithal against the Haryana government's electricity rate hike. Accusing the government of backdoor taxation, Surjewala demanded a rollback of the increased rates. The protest included a public meeting, foot march, and memorandum submission.
- Country:
- India
Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, alongside his MLA son Aditya Surjewala, spearheaded a protest in Kaithal on Sunday against the BJP administration's decision to hike electricity rates in Haryana.
Criticizing the state's claim of no new taxes, Surjewala accused the ruling Nayab Singh Saini government of burdening citizens indirectly. According to him, around Rs 5,000 crore in additional expenses have been offloaded onto the public due to the increased power rates since April 1.
The protest included a public address followed by a foot march and concluded with a memorandum submission to the chief minister via the district deputy commissioner, demanding a repeal of the tariff hike. Placards demanding a rollback were prominently displayed by Congress workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- protest
- Haryana
- electricity
- rates
- hike
- Randeep Surjewala
- Aditya Surjewala
- BJP
- Kaithal
ALSO READ
Bengaluru's Real Estate Surge: Micro-Markets Lead Dramatic Price Hike
BC Web Wise Celebrates 25 Years of Digital Innovation
Seattle Celebrates Indian Cinema: A Tapestry of Culture and Diversity
Star-Studded Beginnings: Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde Perform Aarti in Rishikesh
Assam Rifles Veterans Day Celebrates Legacy and Service