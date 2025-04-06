Congress Protests Against Haryana Power Rate Hike

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, alongside his MLA son Aditya Surjewala, spearheaded a protest in Kaithal on Sunday against the BJP administration's decision to hike electricity rates in Haryana.

Criticizing the state's claim of no new taxes, Surjewala accused the ruling Nayab Singh Saini government of burdening citizens indirectly. According to him, around Rs 5,000 crore in additional expenses have been offloaded onto the public due to the increased power rates since April 1.

The protest included a public address followed by a foot march and concluded with a memorandum submission to the chief minister via the district deputy commissioner, demanding a repeal of the tariff hike. Placards demanding a rollback were prominently displayed by Congress workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)