BJP's 46th Foundation Day: A Tribute to Visionaries and a Call to Action
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal celebrated BJP's 46th Foundation Day in Dibrugarh, paying tribute to party founders. Under PM Modi's leadership, milestones include poverty alleviation and global recognition. Sonowal calls on party workers to connect with citizens ahead of elections to ensure continued national progress.
- Country:
- India
In a solemn ceremony, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, marked the 46th Foundation Day of the BJP in Dibrugarh, hoisting the party flag and honoring its ideological architects.
Sonowal paid homage to eminent figures like Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Lal Krishna Advani, celebrating their lasting impact on the party's philosophy. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accomplishments such as the abrogation of Article 370 resonate as a testament to BJP's commitment to a united India.
Highlighting the current administration's achievements, Sonowal credited PM Modi's leadership for significant strides in poverty reduction, education reform, and international stature. He urged BJP members to build grassroots connections in anticipation of forthcoming elections, aiming for a stronger mandate to drive India's transformational goals towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Viksit Bharat: Pioneering India's Path to Sustainable Development by 2047
Uttarakhand Good Governance Awards 2025: Celebrating Visionary Leadership and Progress
Protecting Cultural Heritage: Gujarat Stirs Youth for a Viksit Bharat
Empowering Youth in India's Governance: Yogi Adityanath at Viksit Bharat Festival
Yogi Adityanath Champions Youth Leadership at Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament