Left Menu

BJP's 46th Foundation Day: A Tribute to Visionaries and a Call to Action

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal celebrated BJP's 46th Foundation Day in Dibrugarh, paying tribute to party founders. Under PM Modi's leadership, milestones include poverty alleviation and global recognition. Sonowal calls on party workers to connect with citizens ahead of elections to ensure continued national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 21:48 IST
BJP's 46th Foundation Day: A Tribute to Visionaries and a Call to Action
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the event (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn ceremony, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, marked the 46th Foundation Day of the BJP in Dibrugarh, hoisting the party flag and honoring its ideological architects.

Sonowal paid homage to eminent figures like Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Lal Krishna Advani, celebrating their lasting impact on the party's philosophy. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accomplishments such as the abrogation of Article 370 resonate as a testament to BJP's commitment to a united India.

Highlighting the current administration's achievements, Sonowal credited PM Modi's leadership for significant strides in poverty reduction, education reform, and international stature. He urged BJP members to build grassroots connections in anticipation of forthcoming elections, aiming for a stronger mandate to drive India's transformational goals towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025