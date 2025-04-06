BJP's 46th Foundation Day: A Tribute to Visionaries and a Call to Action

In a solemn ceremony, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, marked the 46th Foundation Day of the BJP in Dibrugarh, hoisting the party flag and honoring its ideological architects.

Sonowal paid homage to eminent figures like Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Lal Krishna Advani, celebrating their lasting impact on the party's philosophy. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accomplishments such as the abrogation of Article 370 resonate as a testament to BJP's commitment to a united India.

Highlighting the current administration's achievements, Sonowal credited PM Modi's leadership for significant strides in poverty reduction, education reform, and international stature. He urged BJP members to build grassroots connections in anticipation of forthcoming elections, aiming for a stronger mandate to drive India's transformational goals towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

