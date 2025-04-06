Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Jammu and Kashmir Amid Anti-Terror Operation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a significant three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, marking his first trip since the new government was formed. His visit comes amid an intense anti-terror operation in Kathua district. Shah will review development initiatives, meet with party members, and assess security conditions along the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-04-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 22:23 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a pivotal three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, his first since the formation of Omar Abdullah-led government. The visit coincides with a critical anti-terrorist operation in Kathua district, heightening its significance in the region.

Shah received a warm welcome upon landing at Jammu's technical airport, greeted by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha alongside prominent BJP figures. He convened with BJP MLAs and office bearers at the party's headquarters for strategic discussions.

During his stay, Shah is set to visit a BSF outpost in Kathua, review developmental programs, and meet families of security personnel who died in recent operations. His visit aligns with BJP's foundation day celebrations, reflected in flag hoisting events across the union territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

