EU Hopes to Diffuse Bourbon Tariff Tensions Amid Trade Disputes

The European Union seeks a measured retaliation to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, amid fears of escalating trade tensions. Acting against U.S. tariffs being imposed by President Donald Trump's administration, the EU eyes bourbon among key products to possibly face new EU duties.

Stephane Sejourne, the European Commissioner for Industrial Strategy, expressed hope that bourbon might be exempted from the retaliatory list. France and Italy, major wine exporters, are notably worried about potential U.S. counter-tariffs on alcoholic exports.

The EU is exploring various alternatives, including limiting U.S. companies' access to European public markets, to exert pressure on the U.S. while keeping diplomatic channels open. The Commission is set to propose the new duty list to EU members for discussions.

