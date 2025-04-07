Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes MUDRA Yojana: A Decade of Empty Promises?

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a vehement critique against the BJP-led government on Monday, focusing his ire on the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana. Declaring it a 'juttha yojna'—a scheme of broken promises—Yadav argued that it hasn't made any meaningful economic or social contributions despite having completed ten years.

Yadav, while addressing the media, challenged the government's claims of job creation through the program. He suggested that if 52 crore people had received loans, the unemployment rate should be minimal. The SP leader questioned the authenticity and methods underlying government-disclosed data, alleging manipulative practices.

He further called for an audit of the Rs 35 lakh crore allegedly distributed through the scheme, raising additional issues including GST compliance and potential favoritism towards large industrialists. Yadav accused the BJP of using such schemes to distract from policy failures by inciting communal tensions, while also commenting on the detrimental market impact of recent tariff hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)