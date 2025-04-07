Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: Japan-U.S. Trade Dynamics Unraveled

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed disappointment over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies during a call. He urged Trump to reconsider, highlighting Japan's significant investment in the U.S. The leaders agreed to appoint ministers for further discussions, amid concerns over economic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:38 IST
Shigeru Ishiba

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed his disappointment in a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the latter's new tariff policies. Ishiba highlighted Japan's role as a major investor in the U.S., warning that these tariffs could negatively impact Japanese companies' ability to invest.

The 25-minute conversation also saw an agreement to maintain constructive dialogue on the matter, with both sides ready to appoint ministers responsible for continuing the discussions, according to Ishiba.

President Trump addressed the call on social media, stating the tariffs were "tough but fair." He acknowledged Ishiba's readiness to negotiate while pointing out perceived trade imbalances. Analysts fear the tariffs, including a 25% levy on auto imports and a 24% reciprocal tariff on other goods, could significantly harm Japan's export-driven economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

